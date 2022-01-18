Russian tennis player Rublev through to Round 2 of 2022 Australian Open

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev cleared on Tuesday the opening stage of the 2022 Australian Open, which kicked off in Melbourne this week.

On Day 2 of the prestigious Grand Slam tournament, 5th-seed Rublev stormed past Gianluca Mager of Italy with straight sets win of 6-3; 6-2; 6-2. The match lasted for 1 hour and 24 minutes.

The Russian is now set to meet in the next round Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis, who outlasted later in the day Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena 6-1; 3-6; 2-6; 6-3; 6-4. Their duel lasted for 3 hours 40 minutes.

Russia’s Rublev, 24, is currently rated as World No. 6 in the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Rankings List and he is the winner of eight ATP tournaments. The Russian player also reached four times the quarterfinals stage of Grand Slam tournaments, namely at the 2017 and 2020 US Open, 2020 French Open and 2021 Australian Open.

Playing for the Russian national team he is the gold medal winner of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (he played in pair with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and the winner of the 2021 Davis Cup.

The 2022 Australian Open tournament is played at Melbourne Park between January 17 and 30 and it offers $54 million in prize money. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka of Japan are the defending champions at the 2022 Australian Open in men’s and women’s singles respectively.

However, World No. 1 Djokovic is not taking part in the opening tournament of the Grand Slam series this year after his visa was canceled earlier in the month due to reported violations of anti-COVID-19 regulations upon his arrival on the territory of Australia.