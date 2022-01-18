Putin to hold on-line meeting next week with Russian Olympians bound for 2022 Olympics

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an online meeting on January 25 with the Olympians of the national team on the eve of their departure for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), told TASS on Tuesday.

"The meeting with Putin is scheduled for January 25 in the online format," ROC President Pozdnyakov said.

The top Russian Olympic official announced on Monday that the team of Russian athletes is capable of finishing the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in China within the top-three in the overall medals’ standings.

Beijing’s 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.