Russia unveils Ski Jump and Nordic Combined team for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The Russian Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined Federation reported to TASS on Monday a final roster of its national team, which is bound to travel for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China’s Beijing.

According to the Russian Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined Federation President Dmitry Dubrovsky, the men’s squad will be represented by Yevgeny Klimov, Danil Sadreyev, Roman Trofimov and Ilya Menkov as well as Mikhail Nazarov, who is currently listed as a substitute in the national team.

Dubrovsky also told TASS that the Russian women’s squad in the Ski Jump and Nordic Combined competitions in Beijing would consist of Irina Avvakumova, Sofia Tikhonova, Alexandra Kustova and Irma Makhinya.

Beijing’s 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.