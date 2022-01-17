Russia’s Karatsev pushes his way through into Round 2 of 2022 Australian Open

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Aslan Karatsev cleared the first stage of the 2022 Australian Open, which kicked off in Melbourne this week.

In a match that lasted almost five hours (4 hours 52 minutes) on Monday, Russia’s 18-seed Karatsev managed to defeat Spain’s Jaume Munar with the final score of 3-6; 7-6 (7-1); 6-7 (3-7); 6-4: 6-4.

The Russian is set to face in the next round of the tournament in Melbourne Mackenzie McDonald from the United States. The 26-year-old US tennis player earlier in the day defeated Serbia’s Nikola Milojevic 5-7; 6-4; 6-3; 6-2. Their duel lasted for 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Last week, Karatsev breezed past Britain’s Andy Murray with a straight-sets win of 6-3; 6-3 in the final match of the 2022 ATP Cup in Sydney. The ATP Cup is a men’s tournament played between national teams on outdoor hard courts in Australia in the run up to the opening Grand Slam tournament of the year, the Australian Open.

Karatsev, 28, is the winner of three ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) tournaments and is currently rated as the World No 15 in the ATP Rankings. Karatsev’s best result at the Grand Slam tournaments series was to reach the semifinals of the 2021 Australian Open.

Playing for the Russian national tennis team, Karatsev is the winner of the 2021 ATP Cup and the 2021 Davis Cup. Karatsev is also a silver medal winner of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in mixed doubles (in pair with Yelena Vesnina).

The 2022 Australian Open tournament is played at Melbourne Park between January 17 and 30 and it offers $54 million in prize money. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka of Japan are the defending champions at the 2022 Australian Open in men’s and women’s singles respectively.

However, World No. 1 Djokovic is not taking part in the opening tournament of the Grand Slam series this year after his visa was canceled earlier in the month due to reported violations of anti-COVID-19 regulations upon his arrival on the territory of Australia.