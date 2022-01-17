China limits ticket sales for 2022 Olympics’ spectators due to anti-COVID-19 measures

BEIJING, January 17. /TASS/. The Local Organizing Committee of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing announced a decision on Monday to prohibit ticket sales to spectators from outside mainland China as part of preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19, according to a statement from the committee’s press service.

Last September, the press office of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that tickets for the 2022 Beijing Olympics would go on sale exclusively in mainland China.

"On September 30, 2021, the pandemic prevention and control policy principles for the Beijing 2022 Games were released," the statement reads. "One of the principles was that no tickets would be sold to spectators from outside China's mainland."

"Tickets would be sold exclusively to spectators residing in China's mainland who meet the requirements of COVID-19 countermeasures," according to the 2022 Beijing Games’ organizers.

"Given the current grave and complicated situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators, it was decided that tickets should not be sold anymore but be part of an adapted program that will invite groups of spectators to be present on site during the Games," the statement reads.

"The organizers expect that these spectators will strictly abide by the COVID-19 countermeasures before, during and after each event as pre-conditions for the safe and sound delivery of the Games," the statement added.

Anti-COVID-19 measures were stepped up recently in view of the global surge of cases regarding the newly-registered strain of the novel coronavirus, Omicron.

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated B.1.1.529 as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron. It also said that the new variant has "a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning." Cases of infections with the new strain of the novel coronavirus have been already registered in the majority of countries.

Beijing’s 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.