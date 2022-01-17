Russian Curling Federation reveals national team’s final roster for 2022 Beijing Olympics

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The Russian Curling Federation (RCF) has announced its final rosters of the female and male teams ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China’s Beijing, Yury Shuliko, the Russian team’s head coach, told TASS on Monday.

According to him, the Russian 2022 Olympic women’s team will be represented by Skip (the team’s captain) Alina Kovalyova as well as by Yulia Portunova, Galina Arsenkina, Yekaterina Kuzmina, and Maria Komarova.

The Russian national men’s team includes Skip (Captain) Sergey Glukhov as well as Yevgeny Klimov, Dmitry Mironov, Anton Kalalb, and Daniil Goryachev.

Beijing’s 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.