Russian tennis player Kudermetova through to Round 2 of 2022 Australian Open

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Veronika Kudermetova cleared on Monday the opening stage of the 2022 Australian Open, which kicked off in Melbourne this week.

On Day 1 of the prestigious Grand Slam tournament, 28th-seed Kudermetova stormed past Claire Liu of the United States with straight sets win of 6-4; 6-4. The match lasted for 1 hour and 22 minutes.

The Russian is now set to meet in the next round Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse, who defeated earlier in the day Jasmine Paolini of Italy also in straight sets 6-1; 6-3. Their duel lasted for less than 1 hour and 10 minutes.

Russia’s 24-year-old Kudermetova is the winner of one WTA (the Women Tennis Association) tournaments and she is currently rated as the World No 32 in the WTA Rankings. Kudermetova’s best result playing at the Grand Slam tournaments was reaching Round 3 of the competitions.

The 2022 Australian Open tournament is played at Melbourne Park between January 17 and 30 and it offers $54 million in prize money. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka of Japan are the defending champions at the 2022 Australian Open in men and women’s singles respectively.

However, World No. 1 Djokovic is not taking part in the opening tournament of the Grand Slam series this year after his visa was cancelled earlier in the month due to reported violations of anti-COVID-19 regulations upon his arrival on the territory of Australia.