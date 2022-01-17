2022 Winter Games in Beijing to run as scheduled, says Russian Olympic chief

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) said on Monday that the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China next month would be undoubtedly held as previously planned.

"The Olympic Games will take place and there must be no doubts about it," Pozdnyakov told journalists.

The ROC chief earlier stated his concern about the recent global spread of the Omicron strain of the novel coronavirus, but added that the experience gained during the 2020 Olympics in Japan would help the Russian national team to avoid infections during the upcoming Games in China.

Beijing’s 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.