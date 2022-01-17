Russian tennis player Khachanov clears opening round of 2022 Australian Open

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov cleared on Monday the opening stage of the 2022 Australian Open, which kicked off in Melbourne this week.

On Day 1 of the prestigious Grand Slam tournament, 28th-seed Khachanov managed to defeat Denis Kudla of the United States with the final score of 3-6; 6-3; 6-2; 7-6 (7-2). The match lasted for 2 hours and 29 minutes.

The Russian is now set to meet in the next round Benjamin Bonzi of France, who defeated earlier in the day Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk in straight sets (6-3; 6-3; 6-3). Their duel lasted for 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Russia’s 25-year-old Khachanov is the winner of four ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) tournaments and is currently rated as the World No 30 in the ATP Rankings. Khachanov’s best result at the Grand Slam tournaments was reaching the quarterfinals of the 2019 French Open and the 2021 Wimbledon. He is also a silver medalist of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in men’s singles.

The 2022 Australian Open tournament is played at Melbourne Park between January 17 and 30 and it offers $54 million in prize money. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka of Japan are the defending champions at the 2022 Australian Open in men's and women’s singles respectively.

However, World No. 1 Djokovic is not taking part in the opening tournament of the Grand Slam series this year after his visa was cancelled earlier in the month due to reported violations of anti-COVID-19 regulations upon his arrival on the territory of Australia.