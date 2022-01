MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian biathlete Alexander Loginov won the second place in the men’s 12.5km pursuit race the IBU Biathlon World Cup stage in Ruhpolding, Germany, on Sunday.

Quentin Fillon-maillet of France finished first and Anton Smolsky of Belarus was third.

The sixth stage of the IBU World Biathlon Cup is held in Ruhpolding, Germany on January 12-16. The next stage will take place in Italy’s Antholz on January 20 to 23.