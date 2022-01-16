World’s top tennis player Novak Djokovic included in 2022 Australian Open’s program

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia has been scheduled to play his first-round Australian Open match on a Day 1 program, according to the tournament’s press service.

Djokovic will face his compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in the opening round of the upcoming 2022 Australian Open on January 17. The match is to take place at Rod Laver Arena and start at 11:00 Moscow time.

On Sunday, the Federal Court of Australia postponed consideration of Djokovic’s appeal. The Serbian player challenged the legitimacy of the border force’s decision to revoke his visa and deport him from the country. The verdict will be delivered on Sunday evening or Monday morning. At the time of the hearings, the athlete was allowed to leave the immigration detention hotel in Melbourne, where he remained in custody since January 15.

The Australian Open is scheduled to take place in Melbourne on January 17-30.