Russia’s Sinitsina, Katsalapov win European ice dance title

TALLINN, January 13. /TASS/. Russian ice dancers Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov won gold at the 2022 European Figure Skating Championships in Estonia’s Tallinn on Saturday.

Sinitsina and Katsalapov scored 217.96 points (87.89 in the rhythm dance and 130.07 in the free dance), ahead of their teammates Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin with 213.20 points (86.45 in rhythm dance and 126.75 in free dance).

Italian duo Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri took the bronze on 207.97 points (83.35 + 124.62).

Russian pair Diana Davis and Gleb Smolkin are in seventh place with 186.61 points (73.32 + 113.29).

The 2022 European Figure Skating Championships is held between January 10 and 16, 2022 in the Estonian capital of Tallinn.