MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russian biathletes Said Khalili, Daniil Serokhvostov, Alexander Loginov and Maksim Tsvetkov won in the men’s 4x7.5 km relay competition of the IBU Biathlon World Cup stage in Ruhpolding, Germany, on Saturday.

The national team of Germany came in second, followed by Belarus.

The sixth stage of the IBU World Biathlon Cup is held in Ruhpolding, Germany on January 12-16.