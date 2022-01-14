Russian Olympic chief scheduled to fly to Beijing on January 31 for 2022 Winter Olympics

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov is scheduled to leave for China on January 31 ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, the ROC chief told journalists on Friday.

"I’ll be flying out to Beijing on January 31," Pozdnyakov told reporters. "In regards to the schedule of working meetings, they are still being updated, because changes are occurring daily."

"The schedule of the national team’s flights has been approved and I believe that there won’t be any further changes," the ROC president added.

Beijing’s 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.