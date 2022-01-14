Russia’s renowned UFC champ Nurmagomedov diagnosed with positive COVID-19 case

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. A test for the novel coronavirus of Russia’s former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov returned a positive result, Asian MMA web portal announced on Friday.

Nurmagomedov has been quarantined in a hotel room in Singapore, where he arrived to attend 2022 One Championship tournament witnessing a fight of one of his students, Saygid Izagakhmaev.

Russia’s former UFC Lightweight Champion Nurmagomedov, who announced his retirement in October 2020, was the first Russian ever to win the UFC (the Ultimate Fighting Championship) champion title and it was during the fight against his US opponent Al Iaquinta in the spring of 2018.

The 33-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed ‘The Eagle,’ holds an unblemished record of 29 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights (8 by KOs, 11 by submission and 10 by decision).

Nurmagomedov is the owner of the Eagle FC (EFC) fight promotion company. He announced last month that he had opened an office of his Eagle FC fight promotion enterprise in Miami, Florida, in the United States.

In early September 2019, Nurmagomedov defended his UFC belt for the second time in a title unification bout in Abu Dhabi against Dustin Poirier of the United States. The Russian defeated his American opponent with a (rear-naked) choke submission in Round 3.

On December 1, 2020, Nurmagomedov stated that the inclusion of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighting on the program of the Olympic Games would be one of his top priorities in the next couple of years.

The Russian fighter said at that time he planned to meet with President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach to discuss the possibility of including MMA Fighting on the program of the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The UFC (the Ultimate Fighting Championship) is the largest MMA (mixed martial arts) promotion event around the globe featuring the world’s top-rank fighters. Many Russian fighters take part in the UFC competitions.