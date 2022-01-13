Russia’s Valieva sets new World Record at 2022 European Figure Skating Championships

TALLINN, January 13. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva finished 1st in ladies singles short program competition setting a new World Record of 90.45 points at the 2022 European Figure Skating Championships in Estonia’s Tallinn.

The 15-year-old Russian figure skater managed to beat her previous World Record of 87.42 points, which she set at the Grand Prix in Sochi in November 2021.

Loena Hendrickx of Belgium finished second in the ladies’ individual short program (76.25 points) and Russia’s Alexandra Trusova secured 3rd place with 75.13 points.

The 2022 European Figure Skating Championships is held between January 10 and 16, 2022, in the Estonian capital of Tallinn.