World’s top tennis player Novak Djokovic included in 2022 Australian Open draw

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia has been included in the draw of the 2022 Australian Open tennis tournament, which kicks off in Melbourne next week, the organizing committee of the prestigious Grand Slam tournament said in a statement on Thursday.

"Djokovic, the world No.1, top seed and three-time defending champion, is playing for an incredible 10th title at Melbourne Park - as well as a men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title," the statement reads.

Djokovic has been drawn to face his compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in the opening round of the upcoming 2022 Australian Open. Earlier reports suggested that the Serbian tennis player could miss this year’s opening Grand Slam tournament over his refusal to undergo anti-COVID-19 vaccination.

The Serbian tennis player was detained at Australia’s Melbourne Airport on late evening of January 5 over problems with his documents. It turned out later that Djokovic failed to provide evidence that he had a legal medical exemption from the required anti-COVID-19 vaccination.

Following a brief investigation, which lasted throughout the night, his visa was cancelled and he was asked to leave the country.

The tennis player then turned to the Federal Court of Australia appealing a decision of the country’s Border Guard Service to strip him of the entry visa and eventually won the lawsuit. However, the Australian authorities stated later that they would seek another opportunity to cancel the Serbian player’s entry visa.

Djokovic, 34, won 20 Grand Slam titles, nine Australian Open titles, including in 2021, six Wimbledon titles, three US Open titles and two French Open titles. He secured a total of 86 victories at tournaments as part of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP). Djokovic is also a bronze medalist of the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing.