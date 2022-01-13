Russian football club Lokomotiv Moscow terminates contract with forward Ze Luis

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian football club Lokomotiv Moscow severed a contract with its forward Ze Luis upon mutual consent of both parties, the press service of the club announced in a statement on Thursday.

"Football club Lokomotiv and 30-year-old striker Ze Luis terminated the contract by mutual agreement of the parties," the statement reads. "The footballer has played for the club since October 2020. During this time, the striker made 15 matches and scored 1 goal."

"Lokomotiv thanks Ze Luis for the work and wishes him success in his future career," the Russian football club added in its statement.

The 30-year-old forward from Cape Verde left Portugal’s FC Porto for Lokomotiv Moscow FC in the summer of 2020 and playing for the Russian football club he booked one goal in his 15-match appearances for the club.

Ze Luis also played for the Russian Premier League (RPL) football club Spartak Moscow between 2015 and 2019. Playing for Spartak Moscow FC he booked 35 goals and 24 assists in 109 matches.