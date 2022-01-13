Germany’s Daniel Farke appointed as head coach of Russian football club Krasnodar

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Germany’s Daniel Farke has been appointed the head coach of the Russian Premier League (RPL) football club Krasnodar, the club’s press service reported on Thursday.

The contract with the 45-year-old Farke to manage Krasnodar FC has been signed until June 30, 2024, and the sum of the deal was not disclosed.

Krasnodar FC’s executive management announced a decision on January 5 to part ways with previous Head Coach Viktor Goncharenko and his two assistant coaches — Vasily Berezutsky and Alexander Yermakovich.