Six Russian Paralympians aged under 18 excused from quarantine at 2022 Games in China

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian Paralympic team’s athletes aged under 18 have been excused from the obligatory 21-day quarantine at the upcoming 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in China’s Beijing, Pavel Rozhkov, the acting president of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), told TASS on Thursday.

In line with anti-COVID-19 measures at the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in China, all unvaccinated participants of the major global event must be placed under a 21-day quarantine upon their arrival. Rozhkov told TASS on Wednesday that the RPC had sent a request to the Organizing Committee of the Paralympic Games in China asking to excuse six unvaccinated Russian Paralympic athletes aged under 18 from the obligatory quarantine.

"Following a request of the Russian Paralympic Committee, submitted with the Organizing Committee of the Games in Beijing, a group of medical experts issued therapeutic use exempts allowing permissions to skip the required 21-day quarantine for six of Russian under-18 athletes, who are on the extended roster of our Paralympic team," Rozhkov said.

"This decision was made because a registration process of the vaccine for under-18 athletes is still underway with the Russian Health Ministry," he added.

The Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games announced to TASS in early October that athletes inoculated with Russian-made anti-COVID-19 vaccines would be allowed to participate in the 2022 Winter Games.

Russia has so far registered five COVID-19 vaccines. They are Sputnik V and Sputnik Light developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, EpiVacCorona and EpiVacCorona-N created by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology and CoviVac from the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products.

Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and CoviVac are two-dose shots, while Sputnik Light is a single-dose vaccine.

Beijing’s 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.