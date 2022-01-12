Six out of Top-10 tennis players to hit courts at 2022 WTA St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Six players out of the Top-10 of the WTA (the Women’s Tennis Association) will take part in the 2022 St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy next month in Russia, the tournament’s press office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The courts in St. Petersburg will see the following players taking part in the 2022 Ladies Trophy: Arina Sobolenka of Belarus (WTA Rating’s 2nd place), Karolina Pliskova from the Czech Republic (5th place), Maria Sakkari of Greece (6th place), Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit (7th place), Spain’s Paula Badosa (9th place) and Jabeur Ons of Tunisia (10th place).

The tournament is scheduled to be held between February 7 and 13 and will be attended by Russia’s reigning champion Daria Kasatkina as well as Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Veronika Kudermetova, Yekaterina Alexandrova and Anastasia Potapova.

The St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy is classified as the WTA (Women Tennis Association) Premier tournament since 2016 although it was first held in Saint Petersburg in 2003. This year the tournament runs in Russia’s second largest city of Saint Petersburg between February 7 and 13.