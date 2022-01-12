Russia’s Kamaz-Master Team sweeps pedestal after Stage 10 of 2022 Dakar Rally

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Racing crews of Russia’s Kamaz-Master Team swept the pedestal on Wednesday in the truck category following Stage 10 of the 2022 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia.

The 44th edition of the Dakar Rally is held across the territory of Saudi Arabia between January 2 and 14, 2022, and consists of 12 stages.

The racing crew of Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeyev and Ilgiz Akhmetzyanov won the 375-kilometer distance on Wednesday with the result of 3 hours 14 minutes and 15 seconds.

The crew of Eduard Nikolaev, Yevgeny Yakovlev and Vladimir Rybakov finished the same stretch of the race in 2nd place clocking the distance in 3 hours 15 minutes and 42 seconds.

Another crew representing Russia’s Kamaz-Master Team, consisting of Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeyev and Ivan Malkov, finished 3rd with the result of 3 hours 16 minutes and 04 seconds.