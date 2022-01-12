Russian hockey league KHL suspends indefinitely all matches scheduled for January 15-21

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The Russian Kontinental League (KHL) has postponed indefinitely all of its ice hockey matches scheduled for January 15-21 due to the recent surge of positive COVID-19 cases among players and the staff, the press service of the KHL said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As of January 12, there were 171 positive PCR tests in the League’s teams, 124 of them regarding players," the statement reads. "This translates as an increase of 60 cases in just one day (including 27 players)."

"Due to the rapid increase in the number of cases in the clubs and the high contagiousness of the virus, the League decided to postpone the game days on Jan 15, 17, 19, and 21, 2022 to later dates to be announced in a following official communication," according to the KHL’s statement.