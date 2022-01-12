Up to 90% of Russian team bound for 2022 Paralympics in China received anti-COVID-19 jabs

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Ninety percent of athletes of the Russian national Paralympic team have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus ahead of the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in China’s Beijing, Pavel Rozhkov, the acting president of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), told TASS on Wednesday.

In line with anti-COVID-19 measures at the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in China, all unvaccinated participants of the major global event must be placed under a 21-day quarantine upon their arrival.

"While there were no requirements from the Tokyo [2020 Summer Olympics] Organizing Committee regarding the mandatory vaccination, there is such requirement for the Games in Beijing and it stipulates a 21-day quarantine if a participant is not vaccinated," Rozhkov said in an interview with TASS.

"It is impossible for us to stay there isolated for 21 days without trainings and the ability to participate in the competitions," he continued. "As of today, 90% of our team received anti-COVID-19 jabs. This process [of vaccination] is much easier now if compared to [2020 Games in] Tokyo because everyone sees and understands everything."

The Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games announced to TASS in early October that athletes inoculated with Russian-made anti-COVID-19 vaccines would be allowed to participate in the 2022 Winter Games.

Russia has so far registered five COVID-19 vaccines. They are Sputnik V and Sputnik Light developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, EpiVacCorona and EpiVacCorona-N created by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology and CoviVac from the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products.

Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and CoviVac are two-dose shots, while Sputnik Light is a single-dose vaccine.

Beijing’s 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.