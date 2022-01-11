Kontinental Hockey League to carry on with regular season despite reported COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) will continue playing out its regular season despite the recently reported hike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases among players and the staff, KHL President Alexei Morozov said on Tuesday.

As of January 11, a total of 126 positive novel coronavirus cases were reported in the Russia-based league, including among 97 players.

"Some of the clubs refrained from expressing their opinion and we will continue polling them," Morozov told journalists. "Clubs with a currently favorable situation will continue playing."

The Kontinental Hockey League was founded in Russia in 2008 and lists 24 professional ice hockey clubs until this year, namely from Russia, Belarus, China, Finland, Kazakhstan and Latvia.