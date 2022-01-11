Beijing bans use of small flying craft during 2022 Winter Olympics

BEIJING, January 11. /TASS/. The municipal authorities of Beijing introduced a temporary ban on the operation of small flying craft in the airspace of the capital and the adjacent municipal vicinity ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China, the Beijing Youth Daily (Beijing Qingnian Bao) daily reported on Tuesday.

According to the publication, this measure will be in force between January 28 and March 13 and it will prohibit the operation of all small flying craft moving at low speeds and used in the spheres of sports, advertising, and entertainment.

In light of the announced measure, Beijing’s residents and guests will be prohibited from using drones, launching balloons, flying hang-gliders, and the like. Should this ban be breached, administrative and other penalties would be enforced.

Beijing’s 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.