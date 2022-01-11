Russia announces roster of cross-country skiers for 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russia has unveiled its roster of national cross country skiers for the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China’s Beijing, the press service of the Cross-Country Ski Federation of Russia reported on Tuesday.

According to the press office, the men’s team for the Winter Games in China will include three-time silver medalist of the 2018 Olympics Alexander Bolshunov, two-time World Champion Sergey Ustyugov as well as Alexei Chervotkin, Ivan Yakimushkin, Denis Spitsov, Alexander Terentyev, Ilya Semikov and Artyom Maltsev.

The women’s cross-country skiing team lists 2018 Olympics bronze medal winner Natalia Nepryaeva, two-time bronze medalist of the 2018 Olympics Yulia Stupak as well as Tatiana Sorina, Anastasia Rygalina, Veronika Stepanova, Khristina Matsokina, Lilia Vasilyeva and Maria Istomina.

Yelena Vyalbe, the head of the Russian Ski Association (RSA), told TASS commenting on the announced roster that Russia’s present-day best cross country skiers were included in the national team for the Olympic Games in China this year.

"This was a very easy decision to make because we definitely have no one better than them," the RSA chief noted.

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.