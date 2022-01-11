Russian Interim UFC Champ Yan’s bout with US fighter Sterling postponed indefinitely

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. A fight between Russia’s Interim UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling of the United States has been postponed indefinitely, the American fighter stated on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

A rematch between the Russian and American MMA fighters was scheduled for March 5. Yan’s manager Sayat Abdrakhmanov announced to TASS on Monday that the date of the fight was likely to be moved to April.

"The fight is off until further notice, possibly fighting him again in April," Sterling said. "I don’t know what the deal is, but I’m going to keep training, staying ready."

Former UFC Champion Yan held a title defense bout against Sterling on March 7, 2021, at the UFC 259 event in Las Vegas. The Russian fighter was disqualified after he dealt a blow with his knee into Sterling’s head as his opponent was on the ground (when one of the opponents is prone or kneeling) in the fourth round of the fight. The Russian lost his UFC champion’s title in the bantamweight category.

A rematch between Yan and Sterling was later scheduled to take place at the UFC 267 tournament in Abu Dhabi on October 30, 2021. However, it was announced in September last year that the bout was canceled due to a neck injury of the US fighter.

The Russian fighter, however, continued with his trainings for the fight and was eventually pitted for the bout with Cory Sandhagen of the United States. Yan defeated Sandhagen and became the Interim UFC Bantamweight Champion.

Russia’s 28-year-old Yan, nicknamed ‘No Mercy,’ boasts a professional career record of 16 wins (seven by KO/TKO, one by submission, eight by decision) and two defeats.

Aljamain ‘Funk Master’ Sterling, 32, holds a record of 20 wins (two by KO/TKO, eight by submission, nine by decision, one after Yan’s disqualification) and three defeats.

The UFC (the Ultimate Fighting Championship) is the largest MMA (mixed martial arts) promotion event around the globe featuring world’s top-rank fighters. Many Russian fighters are participating in the UFC competitions.