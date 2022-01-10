EuroLeague’s Zenit-Olympiacos basketball match postponed indefinitely over COVID-19

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The 21st-round of the European basketball championship between Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg and Greek club Olympiacos, scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed indefinitely due to reported positive cases of the novel coronavirus among the Russian side, Zenit club’s press office said in a statement on Monday.

The match of the 2021/2022 EuroLeague Basketball tournament between Russia’s Zenit Saint Petersburg basketball club and Olympiacos Piraeus of Greece BC was scheduled for January 13.

"EuroLeague Regular Season Round 21 game against Olympiacos Piraeus, originally scheduled to be played on Thursday, January 13, has been suspended," according to the statement.

"Zenit BC requested the suspension after several team members tested positive for COVID-19, which leaves the team without the minimum eight players on the Authorization List fit to play," the statement reads.

"Alternative dates will be announced later," the club’s press service added in the statement.

Zenit BC is currently ranked 4th in the overall standings of the current EuroLeague season having won 12 out of 18 matches, while Olympiacos is ranked 3rd with 12 wins in 17 matches.

COVID-19

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 308,209,810 people have been infected worldwide and more than 5,507,680 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 259,716,540 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.