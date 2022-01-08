Kontinental Hockey League’s regular-season game cancelled due to coronavirus

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. The regular-season game of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) between Yekaterinburg’s Avtomobilist and Yaroslavl’s Lokomotiv scheduled for Sunday has been cancelled due to several coronavirus cases in the Yekaterinburg team, the press service of the League reported on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, the League decided to cancel the games between Moscow’s CSKA and St. Petersburg’s SKA, as well as HC Sochi, scheduled for January 9 and 11, respectively, due to the same reason.

The League will follow with a decision to hold the game at a later date later.