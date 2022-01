MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. The regular-season game of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) between Yekaterinburg’s Avtomobilist and Yaroslavl’s Lokomotiv has been cancelled due to several coronavirus cases in the Yekaterinburg team, the press service of the League reported on Saturday.

The game was scheduled for Sunday. The League will follow with a decision to hold the game at a later date later.