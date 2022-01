MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. A match of the Kontinental Hockey League’s regular championship between Barys Nur-Sultan and Ak Bars Kazan will be held in Russia, the KHL’s press service said.

The match between Barys and Ak Bars was scheduled to be held on January 17 in Kazakhstan’s capital of Nur-Sultan. The decision on relocating the game to Russia was made amid the mass riots in Kazakhstan.