Russia’s cross-country skier Bolshunov finishes second in Tour de Ski overall standings

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Alexander Bolshunov finished in second place on Tuesday in the overall standings of the 2021/2022 Tour de Ski tournament, which kicked off in Switzerland’s Lenzerheide and ended in Val di Fiemme, Italy.

Norway’s Shur Rothe won the men 10.0 km mass start free event with a result of 31 minutes 42.1 seconds, followed by Russia’s Denis Spitsov (+2.4 seconds). Germany’s Friedrich Moch came in third (+18.9). Bolshunov finished seventh (+38.1). Norwegian Johannes Klebo, who was ahead of Bolshunov before the last stage, finished fifth (+34.9).

Klebo retained his first place in the Tour de Ski overall standings. Bolshunov finished second and the third place was taken by Iivo Henrik Niskanen from Finland.

The 2021/2022 Tour de Ski competition is part of the FIS (the International Ski Federation) Cross Country World Cup and is staged between December 28, 2021 and January 4, 2022. The tournament started in Switzerland’s Lenzerheide and finishes in Italy’s Val di Fiemme.