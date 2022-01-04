Dmitry Sotnikov’s crew wins Stage 3 of 2022 Dakar Rally

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Russian Dmitry Sotnikov’s crew has won Stage 3 in the truck category of the 2022 Dakar Rally, underway in Saudi Arabia.

The stage covered a distance of 255 kilometers. The winners’ result is 2h 43min 25sec. Andrey Karginov’s crew came in second (+1.10). Both crews are from the Team Kamaz-Master. Dutch Janus van Kasteren was third (+3.08).

Stage 4 will see the race to go over 465 kilometers on January 5. The 2022 edition of the Dakar Rally is held in Saudi Arabia on January 2-14.