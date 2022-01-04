Natalia Nepryaeva becomes first Russian to win Tour de Ski’s mass start

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Natalia Nepryaeva has finished fourth in a 10-kilometer freestyle mass start at the final stage of the Tour de Ski multi-day race taking place in Italy.

Norwegian athlete Heidi Weng won the final race, and Nepryaeva lost 32.3 seconds. Swedish cross-country skier Ebba Andersson came in second (+7.0), France’s Delphine Claudel occupied the third position (+28.5). Russia’s Tatiana Sorina took 10th place (+1.15.0), Anastasia Rygalina came in 11th (+1.36.1), Ekaterina Smirnova took the 17th position (+2.10.1), Lilia Vasilyeva finished 39th (+4.29, 1), Khristina Matsokina was 43rd (5.18.3).

Nepryaeva won first place in the mass start with the total time of 1 hour 59 minutes 38.5 seconds for six races. Andersson came in second and Weng occupied the third position. Sorina took sixth place, Rygalina finished 25th, Smirnova - 28th, Vasilyeva - 33rd and Matsokina - 40th.

Nepryaeva became the first Russian skier to win the multi-day race. In 2019 and 2020, she finished second, while in 2021, Russia’s Yulia Stupak also took second place.

Tour de Ski has been held since 2006, Russian athletes Alexander Legkov (2013), Sergey Ustyugov (2017) and Alexander Bolshunov (2020, 2021) won the men’s competitions. The current multi-day race is going to end later on Tuesday, Bolshunov is now in second place in mass start, two minutes behind Norwegian Johannes Klebo.