Russia’s Nepryayeva triumphs in Tour de Ski women’s 10 km mass start event

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russian skier Natalia Nepryayeva claimed the top spot in the women’s 10 km classic mass start event in the Tour de Ski tournament in Italy.

The Russian skier finished the distance in 29 minutes and 51.3 seconds, followed by Norway’s Heidi Weng (3.7 seconds behind the winner) and Finland’s Christa Parmyakoski (4.8 seconds behind Nepryayeva).

Nepryayeva’s victory is the 100th for Russian women skiers in individual events at World Cup cross-country skiing tournaments.

The 2021/2022 Tour de Ski competition is part of the FIS (International Ski Federation) Cross Country World Cup and is staged between December 28, 2021 and January 4, 2022. The tournament started in Switzerland’s Lenzerheide and will finish in Italy’s Val di Fiemme.