Dmitry Sotnikov’s crew wins Stage 1 of 2022 Dakar Rally in truck category

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. The crew of Russia’s Team Kamaz Master truck, piloted by Dmitry Sotnikov, won Stage 1 of the Dakar-2022 rally raid underway in Saudi Arabia. The first stage covered a distance of 333 kilometers and was held near the city of Hail.

Sotnikov finished the stage in 3 hours 53 minutes 14 seconds. The crew of Eduard Nikolayev, also representing Kamaz Master, came in second losing by 38 seconds. The Czech Republic’s Ales Loprais of Instaforex Loprais Praga was third (+9 minutes 15 seconds). Russian crews piloted by Anton Shibalov and Andrey Karginov (both Kamaz Master) came in fourth (+18.39) and fifth (+19.04), respectively. Later, Loprais was fined 15 minutes and shifted to fifth place, while the pilots of Kamaz Master took the first four spots.

Sotnikov (4:06.22) tops the 2022 Dakar Rally truck standings after Prologue and Stage 1, followed by Nikolayev (+0.31), Shibalov (+18.56), Karginov (+19.12) and then Loprais (+24.58).

The second stage of the rally raid will be held on January 3 covering a distance of 338 kilometers. The Dakar-2022 rally raid will conclude on January 14.