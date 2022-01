MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Russian bobsleigh racers Rostislav Gaitukevich and Mikhail Mordasov won the BMW IBSF World Cup stage in Sigulda, Latvia.

Russians were first in the 2-man bobsleigh race with 1:39.23. Brad Hall and Greg Cackett from the United Kingdom were second with 1:39.33. Benjamin Maier and Markus Sammer from Austria captured the third position with 1:39.40.

This was the first victory of Russian athletes at World Cup stages. The stage in Latvia will end on January 2.