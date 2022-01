MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Russian bobsleigh athlete Nadezhda Sergeeva came third in the Women's Monobob World Series in Latvia’s Sigulda.

Canada’s Christine De Bruin was first (1:48.12) and Australia’s Breeana Walker came second (1:48.68). Sergeeva lost 0.58 seconds to De Bruin.

Russian athletes Lyubov Chernykh was ninth and Anastasia Makarova came 11th.