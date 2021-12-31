Information system prototype to be launched in 2022 - Minister

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. An information system prototype to consolidate all the sports sector data in a single database will be launched in the next year, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told TASS in an interview.

"The prototype of the information system to start its full-fledged operation as early as in 2022 has already been prepared by now. It will consolidate numerous scattered data of the sports industry in a single electronic base and will make the analysis of statistics of the people systemically going in for physical training and sports more objective," the Minister said.

The system will be an efficient tool to monitor in particular the results of involving the population in sports, Matytsin added.