IIHF Council members were unanimous in postponing Juniors Hockey competition in Canada

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Members of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Council made a unanimous decision of suspending indefinitely the 2022 IIHF Junior Ice Hockey World Championship in Canada, Marta Zawadska, a member of the IIHF Council, told TASS on Thursday.

The championship was cancelled on Wednesday night upon a decision of the IIHF executives because of numerously reported positive novel coronavirus cases among the participating teams.

"There was a conference call yesterday and there was an explanation of what was happening in Edmonton," Zawadska said in an interview with TASS. "We all have understood the situation that has been happening."

"We all agreed that these circumstances do not allow us to go forward," she added.

IIHF President Luc Tardiff stated on Wednesday that the 2022 IIHF Junior Ice Hockey World Championship in Canada might be resumed in the summer of 2022.

"We will monitor how the situation evolves," she said. "Basically, the first conference call is going to be made shortly."

The 2022 IIHF Junior Ice Hockey World Championship was being hosted by Canada’s Edmonton and Red Deer between December 26, 2021 and January 5, 2022.

Russia played in Group B with Sweden, the United States, Slovakia and Switzerland. The Russian national team lost to Sweden (3:6) in the first match, but defeated Switzerland in the following game (4:2).

