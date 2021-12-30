President Putin signs into law bill on Fan-ID introduction in Russia

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law on Thursday a draft on the introduction of Fan-ID documents, which will be required for fans to attend sports tournaments in the country starting from June 1, 2022.

The bill was passed earlier in all readings by the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, with an amendment correcting the date of the new regulation’s introduction, which now stands at June 1, 2022. Russia’s Federation Council, the upper house of the country’s parliament, approved the bill on December 24.

The Russian Cabinet of Ministers still has to agree on a list of sports competitions, which will require Fan-IDs to attend tournaments.

Russia’s high-ranking football official Alexei Sorokin announced last month that Russian Fan-ID system would be in use during the 2022 UEFA Champions League final match in Saint Petersburg to simplify the country’s border entry procedures for foreign football fans.

Russia’s Fan-ID was successfully tested during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, as well as during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and earned high marks from the world’s governing football body of FIFA. The Fan-ID system was also in place during matches of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup in St. Petersburg last summer.

A Fan-ID holder was allowed to enter the country without having a Russian visa and stay for the duration of global football tournaments. Fan-IDs were obligatory, in addition to purchased tickets, in order to attend football matches.