Russia’s Ice Hockey Federation shares IIHF concern about World Juniors athletes’ health

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Ice Hockey Federation said on Thursday it regrets that the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship has been cancelled due to Covid-19, but shares the organizers’ concern over the athletes’ health.

Earlier, a source told TASS that the tournament has been cancelled because of numerous positive coronavirus tests among the players. Later, this information was confirmed by the IIHF press service.

"After three cancelled matches of the World Junior Championship, the International Ice Hockey Federation decided to cancel the tournament held in Canada’s Edmonton and Red Deer," the Russian Ice Hockey Federation said. "The federation regrets about what has happened but shares the organizers care about participants’ health and the observance of the sports principle."

The Championship was held in Canada’s Edmonton and Red Deer and was supposed to end on January 6. The US is the current champion. The Russian team lost to Sweden (3:6) in the first match, but defeated Switzerland in the second one (4:2).

Canada authorized 50% spectator attendance at the tournament. The teams were completely isolated: they were forbidden from leaving hotels or arenas, and all movement between them took place exclusively in a bus.