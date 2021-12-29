2022 Junior Ice Hockey World Championship cancelled - source

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Council decided to cancel further Junior Ice Hockey World Championship, a source told TASS.

Three matches - US-Switzerland, Czech Republic-Finland and Russia-Slovakia - were cancelled due to the coronavirus infection. This made the Council convene and decide whether further championship would be feasible.

"The tournament has been cancelled," the source said.

The Championship took place in Canada’s Edmonton and Red Deer and was supposed to end on January 6. The US is the current champion.

The Russian team lost to Sweden (3:6) in the first match, but defeated Switzerland in the second one (4:2).

Canada authorized 50% spectator attendance at the tournament. The teams were completely isolated: they were forbidden from leaving hotels or arenas, and all movement between them took place exclusively in a bus.