Russia’s cross country skier Bolshunov takes silver at Tour de Ski in Switzerland

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Alexander Bolshunov finished in second place on Wednesday at the 2021/2022 Tour de Ski tournament, which kicked off this week in Switzerland’s Lenzerheide, in men’s 15-kilometer classic racing event.

Bolshunov, 24, finished the distance with 19.3 seconds behind the gold medal winner Iivo Niskanen of Finland, who cleared the course in 34 minutes 51.7 seconds. Norway’s Pal Golberg took the bronze medal crossing the finish line with 25.2 seconds behind Niskanen.

The 2021/2022 Tour de Ski competition is part of the FIS (the International Ski Federation) Cross Country World Cup and is staged between December 28, 2021 and January 4, 2022. The tournament started in Switzerland’s Lenzerheide and will finish in Italy’s Val di Fiemme.

Russia’s Alexander Bolshunov and Jessie Diggins of the United States are the title defenders in men and women’s competitions respectively from the previous edition of the Tour de Ski tournament.