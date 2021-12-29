Russia’s Nepryayeva takes bronze at 2021/2022 Tour de Ski in women’s 10-km event

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Natalia Nepryayeva finished in third place on Wednesday at the 2021/2022 Tour de Ski tournament, which kicked off this week in Switzerland’s Lenzerheide, in women’s 10-kilometer classic racing event.

Nepryayeva, 26, finished the distance with 30.5 seconds behind the gold medal winner Kerttu Niskanen of Finland, who cleared the course in 27 minutes 04.0 seconds. Sweden’s Ebba Andersson took the silver medal crossing the finish line 18.2 seconds behind Niskanen.

The 2021/2022 Tour de Ski competition is part of the FIS (the International Ski Federation) Cross Country World Cup and is staged between December 28, 2021, and January 4, 2022. The tournament started in Switzerland’s Lenzerheide and will finish in Italy’s Val di Fiemme.

Russia’s Alexander Bolshunov and Jessie Diggins of the United States are the title defenders in men and women’s competitions respectively from the previous edition of the Tour de Ski tournament.