Head Coach of England’s Arsenal FC Arteta tests positive for COVID-19

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Mikel Arteta, the head coach of English football club Arsenal, has been diagnosed with a positive case of COVID-19, the club’s press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

The club announced that Arteta, 39, will skip Arsenal FC Premier League’s match against Manchester City FC on January 1.

"Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for COVID-19," the statement reads.

"Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well," the press office added.

Arsenal FC is currently 4th in the country’s Premier League with 35 points.