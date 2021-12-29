Russian tennis star Rublev pulls out from 2022 ATP Cup in Australia

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev has pulled out from the 2022 ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Cup, due to kick off in Australia this weekend, and will not be playing for his national team, the tournament’s press office said in a statement on Wednesday.

On December 27, Rublev announced on his Twitter account that his test for the novel coronavirus returned a positive result.

The statement also said that two more Russian tennis players, namely Aslan Karatsev and Evgeny Donskoy, also withdrew from the team of the tournament’s reigning champions.

"Russia’s Andrey Rublev, Aslan Karatsev and Evgeny Donskoy have pulled out, and Evgeny Karlovskiy will join the team," the statement from the press service reads.

The updated 2022 ATP Cup roster for Russia lists Daniil Medvedev, Roman Safiullin and Evgeny Karlovskiy. Gilles Cervara, a French coach of World No. 2 Medvedev, was listed as the captain of the Russian team.

The tournament’s press office also stated that the French national team would replace the Austrian squad, which decided to pull out from the 2022 ATP Cup on December 28.

"France has become a late addition to the 16-country 2022 ATP Cup, replacing Austria in Group B following the withdrawals of Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak," the statement reads. "World No. 35 Ugo Humbert will lead the Frenchmen as he is joined by Arthur Rinderknech, Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabrice Martin in Sydney."

Russia’s Rublev is currently rated as World No. 5 in the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Rankings List and he is the winner of eight ATP tournaments. The Russian player also reached four times the quarterfinals stage of Grand Slam tournaments, namely at the 2017 and 2020 US Open, 2020 French Open and 2021 Australian Open.

He is also the gold medal winner of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (he played in pair with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and the winner of the 2021 Davis Cup.

The ATP Cup is a men’s tournament played between national teams on outdoor hard courts in Australia in the run up to the opening Grand Slam tournament of the year, the Australian Open.

The 2022 ATP Cup will be played between January 1 and 9 in Sydney with 16 participating teams divided into four groups. Four teams in each group will play in a round-robin format and the winning national squad from each group will qualify for the semifinals round. The tournament offers $10 million in prize money.