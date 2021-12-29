Russia’s Nepomniachtchi loses 2021 World Rapid Championship tie-breaker

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi lost to 17-year-old Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan in the tie-breaker of the 2021 World Rapid Championship in Warsaw, Poland.

After 13 rounds of the tournament, four players - Nepomniachtchi, Abdusattorov, Norwegian chess grandmaster and reigning World Chess Champion Maguns Carlsen and US chess player Fabiano Caruana - gathered the same number of points (9.5 points each). Nepomniachtchi and Abdusattorov were selected for a tie-break due to additional parameters.

The first game of the tie breaker ended in a draw, while in the second one the Russian player played blacks and lost.

"Kinda sad to lose the tie-break, but still better than nothing," Nepomniachtchi wrote on Twitter. "Huge congratulations to Nodirbek Abdusattorov! Now looking forward to the blitz part."

Due to additional parameters, Carlsen was ranked third in the competition, while Caruana holds the fourth place overall.

Sergey Karjakin finished 11th (9 points) in the tournament’s overall standings, Alexander Grischuk was 13th (8.5 points), Vladimir Fedoseev - 14th (8.5 points), Daniil Dubov - 15th (8.5 points), Alexey Sarana - 19th (8.5 points), Maxim Matlakov - 30th (8 points).

Nepomniachtchi, 31, is fifth on the FIDE rating. The Russian won the European Individual Chess Championship in 2010 and the World Team Chess Championship as a member of the Russian team in 2013 and 2019. He also won the 2021 FIDE Candidates tournament.

Tuesday’s victory made Abdusattorov the youngest World Rapid Champion ever. He holds the third place in the FIDE juniors ranking.

The 2021 World Rapid Championship was held in Warsaw between December 26 and 28. On December 29-30, the Polish capital city will host the Blitz Chess Championships. The events in the current format have been held since 2012. Two players from Russia have so far won the World Rapid Championship titles - Sergey Karjakin (in 2012) and Daniil Dubov (in 2018).