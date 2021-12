Russia’s 2022 Olympics roster in cross-country skiing to be announced on January 11

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia’s roster of national cross-country skiers for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China will be revealed on January 11, Yelena Vyalbe, the head of the Russian Ski Association (RSA), said on Tuesday.

"We are having a presidium meeting on January 11 to approve the team for the [2022] Olympics," Vyalbe told journalists.

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held between February 4 and 20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.